TVK holds parleys with DMK's allies seeking support

Nirmal Kumar called on CPI state secretary M Veerapandian at the party's office before meeting CPM state secretary P Shanmugam at the Marxist party headquarters later in the day. The TVK's tally would rise to 117 if both Left parties extend support.

The development assumes significance as the VCK has indicated that it would take a decision only after consultations with the Left parties, making their stand crucial in the evolving political situation.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with CPI leaders, Nirmal Kumar said TVK had sought support from the VCK, the Communist parties and the IUML. "They have assured us that a decision will be taken after internal consultations. We are waiting for their response," he said.