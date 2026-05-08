TVK holds parleys with DMK's allies seeking support

CHENNAI: With the government formation process in Tamil Nadu hanging in the balance, TVK on Thursday stepped up efforts to secure outside support, as the party's joint general secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar, met leaders of the CPI and CPM to seek their backing for a C Joseph Vijay-led government. He also said parties extending support to TVK would be given a role in governance and administration.
Nirmal Kumar called on CPI state secretary M Veerapandian at the party's office before meeting CPM state secretary P Shanmugam at the Marxist party headquarters later in the day. The TVK's tally would rise to 117 if both Left parties extend support.
The development assumes significance as the VCK has indicated that it would take a decision only after consultations with the Left parties, making their stand crucial in the evolving political situation.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting with CPI leaders, Nirmal Kumar said TVK had sought support from the VCK, the Communist parties and the IUML. "They have assured us that a decision will be taken after internal consultations. We are waiting for their response," he said.
He asserted that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar would act in accordance with the Constitution and invite TVK to form the government. "We will decide the next course of action after the Governor's decision," he added.
Ruling out any outreach to NDA constituents, Nirmal Kumar said TVK had not sought support from any party in the alliance.
Meanwhile, Vijay held consultations with senior party functionaries and legal experts on the unfolding political developments, including the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court if there was a delay in inviting TVK to form the government.
Separately, a meeting of newly elected TVK MLAs was held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur under the leadership of party general secretary N Anand.