TVK hits two goals by awarding ex-Congress chief Krishnasamy

Krishnasamy, a veteran Congress leader, became the first recipient of the award under the TVK-led government. His son Vishnuprasad is the incumbent MP from Cuddalore.

The award also assumed significance for the Congress, as the honour was instituted during the previous DMK regime, with veteran leaders of the CPM and CPI among the first recipients. Krishnaswamy was chosen for the award after PMK founder S Ramadoss turned down the honour.

The development has generated political interest amid indications of growing proximity between the TVK-led government and the PMK, which has four MLAs in the Assembly. Krishnaswamy's daughter, Sowmya, is married to PMK president Anbumani, the son of party founder S Ramadoss.