TVK hits two goals by awarding ex-Congress chief Krishnasamy

CHENNAI: After securing a separate room for the PMK in the Assembly Secretariat, party floor leader Sowmya Anbumani received another significant gesture from the TVK-led government on Saturday, with her father and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president M Krishnasamy being conferred the prestigious Thagaisal Thamizhar Award.
The move appeases both the present ally, Congress, and the potential ally, PMK.
Krishnasamy received the award, with his daughter clapping from the gallery. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a certificate. He received the award from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George. As her father received the honour, Sowmya stood up and gave him a standing ovation.
Krishnasamy, a veteran Congress leader, became the first recipient of the award under the TVK-led government. His son Vishnuprasad is the incumbent MP from Cuddalore.
The award also assumed significance for the Congress, as the honour was instituted during the previous DMK regime, with veteran leaders of the CPM and CPI among the first recipients. Krishnaswamy was chosen for the award after PMK founder S Ramadoss turned down the honour.
The development has generated political interest amid indications of growing proximity between the TVK-led government and the PMK, which has four MLAs in the Assembly. Krishnaswamy's daughter, Sowmya, is married to PMK president Anbumani, the son of party founder S Ramadoss.
Earlier, Sowmya had sought a separate room for the PMK in the Assembly complex. The Assembly Secretariat promptly sanctioned a room following her request.
The room allocation had already drawn political attention. The honour bestowed upon her father at the Independence Day celebrations added another notable moment for the PMK floor leader and her family, fuelling speculation about the evolving political equations between the TVK and the PMK.