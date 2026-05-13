TVK has strong support, CM Vijay counters DMK

In a statement issued hours after the trust vote, Vijay said the confidence motion reflected the strength of the people's government, with 144 MLAs voting in favour of the administration, 22 opposing it, five remaining neutral, and 60 members abstaining.



Thanking parties and legislators who backed the motion, Vijay said the proceedings had been conducted transparently and accused the DMK of repeatedly questioning the legitimacy of the government despite the electoral verdict.



"The DMK continues to push the outdated argument that this government lacks majority public support. But the people of Tamil Nadu know the reality, " he said.



The Chief Minister claimed that TVK, despite contesting independently, secured nearly 35 per cent vote share in the Assembly election, while the DMK's standalone vote share stood at around 24 per cent.