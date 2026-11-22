CHENNAI: Accusing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of betraying Periyar and BR Ambedkar's ideals while paying lip service to their legacy, DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday lambasted the six-month-old TVK government, alleging it was guided by astrology and superstition rather than rationalism and sound governance.
“Those who invoke Periyar and Ambedkar as ideological leaders are doing so merely for fashion, while an astrologer has become the guiding force of this government,” Stalin said, delivering a sharp rebuke to the ruling TVK.
The DMK chief described the TVK as not merely a political ailment but a social one, alleging that its ideological posturing threatened modern Tamil Nadu's rationalist and social-justice foundations.
Turning his attack to the government’s performance, Stalin alleged that the State had witnessed a deterioration in law and order, administrative functioning and public accountability since the TVK assumed office. He accused the government of repeated reversals, a lack of transparency, and unclear direction.
Recalling his earlier description of the State as being caught between power cuts and machete attacks, Stalin said the situation had now deteriorated into a contest between drug trafficking and sexual violence. He alleged that drug-related activities and crimes against women had become serious concerns and accused ministers and ruling party MLAs of intimidating and harassing senior government officials.
He also targeted the government over rising prices and its handling of inter-state issues, particularly Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, accusing it of failing to defend Tamil Nadu’s interests.
At Anna Arivalayam, the former Chief Minister released a 43-volume compilation of Periyar’s historic journal Kudi Arasu and accused the ruling party of appropriating the legacy of social reformers while directly contradicting the principles they championed. He said the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, under the leadership of Kovai Ramakrishnan, brought out the compilation in its original format as a significant effort to preserve the Dravidian movement's intellectual heritage and pass on Periyar’s rationalist thought to future generations.
Calling on the Dravidian movement to intensify its ideological campaign, he urged cadres to defend the legacy of rationalism, self-respect, and social justice built through generations of reformers' struggles.