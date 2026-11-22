“Those who invoke Periyar and Ambedkar as ideological leaders are doing so merely for fashion, while an astrologer has become the guiding force of this government,” Stalin said, delivering a sharp rebuke to the ruling TVK.

The DMK chief described the TVK as not merely a political ailment but a social one, alleging that its ideological posturing threatened modern Tamil Nadu's rationalist and social-justice foundations.

Turning his attack to the government’s performance, Stalin alleged that the State had witnessed a deterioration in law and order, administrative functioning and public accountability since the TVK assumed office. He accused the government of repeated reversals, a lack of transparency, and unclear direction.

Recalling his earlier description of the State as being caught between power cuts and machete attacks, Stalin said the situation had now deteriorated into a contest between drug trafficking and sexual violence. He alleged that drug-related activities and crimes against women had become serious concerns and accused ministers and ruling party MLAs of intimidating and harassing senior government officials.