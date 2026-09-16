TVK govt trying to stall Centre-State panel: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: In an apparent reaction to an exclusive story published by DT Next, the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday alleged that the ruling TVK-led government was attempting to stall the functioning of the high-level committee constituted by the previous DMK government under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph to examine Centre-State relations.
In a post on X, Udhayanidhi said reports had emerged that the committee was facing difficulties continuing its work due to a staff shortage. He alleged that the situation had prevented researchers and research scholars involved in preparing the committee's second report on State autonomy from continuing their work.
The DMK alleged that the TVK government was afraid to speak and fight for State rights and was now attempting to stall a committee constituted to study the issue.
"Reels alone cannot establish State autonomy," the party said, urging the government to ensure that the high-level committee examining Centre-State relations functions without interruption.
The committee was constituted by the government led by DMK president MK Stalin to examine issues relating to relations between the Union and State governments.
Since the TVK-led government took charge, it has not approved the required staff strength for the committee.