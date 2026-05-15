TVK govt transfers police officers, including those who held key postings during DMK regime

CHENNAI: The rejig of the State machinery, which began when Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government came to power, is continuing, with senior officers, including those who held key positions during the previous regime, being transferred on Thursday.
DGP S Davidson Devasirvatham and IG KA Senthil Velan, who were placed in compulsory wait by the Election Commission, were given new postings but in less significant roles.
Davidson, who earlier headed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), has been posted as DGP/Chief Vigilance Officer of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Aavin) replacing DGP Rajeev Kumar.
Senthil Velan, an influential official who was the IG (intelligence wing) in the DMK regime, was appointed as Additional Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy. DGP Kumar has been posted as DGP (Training).
Earlier in the day, the government also overhauled the intelligence wing officers. DGP (Intelligence wing) Bala Naga Devi has been posted as DGP, Cybercrime wing.
G Dharmarajan, DIG, Vellore Range, has been posted as DIG, Intelligence (Security), Chennai, in place of R Thirunavukkarasu.
DIG Pakerla Cephas Kalyan, who was serving as Joint Commissioner (South Zone), Greater Chennai Police, has been posted as DIG, Intelligence (Internal Security), Chennai, in place of J Mahesh.
Influential officers, including those who held key positions during the previous regime, were among those transferred on Thursday
P Saravanan, DIG, Tirunelveli Range, has been posted as DIG, CID Intelligence, Chennai, in place of P Pakalavan.
Tiruvarur SP Garad Karun Uddhavrao has been posted as SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai, replacing G Gopi. Tenkasi SP A Myilvaganan has been posted as SP-I, Special Branch CID, Chennai, in place of E Karthik. Thoothukudi SP C Madhan has been posted as SP-I, Security Branch CID, Chennai, replacing S Sakthivel.
K Shanmugam, SP, Q Branch CID, Chennai, has been posted as SP-II, Special Branch CID, Chennai, in place of S Saravanan.
GS Madhavan, SP, Metro Zone, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, has been posted as SP-II, Security Branch CID, Chennai, replacing N Stephen Jesubatham.
N Silambarasan has been posted as SP, Special Division, Special Branch CID, Chennai, in place of S Rajesh Kannan.