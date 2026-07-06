TVK govt surviving on defections: AIADMK leader KP Munusamy

He alleged that such forces are peddling rumours about the AIADMK-DMK alliance and that the entire AIADMK will merge with TVK. Munusamy described such reports as politically motivated and asserted that there was no possibility of such an alignment or merger.

Party hopper Aadhav Arjuna is an opportunist similar to those leaders who are moving from AIADMK to the ruling party, he said. "The TVK minister first moved from the DMK to the VCK. Then he attempted to join the AIADMK and finally found greener pasture in the TVK. There is no difference between him and other opportunistic leaders who change parties," Munusamy said, in an apparent reference to former ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar who recently joined the ruling party.

He criticised former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, who recently joined the TVK, as an opportunist and a betrayer.

Referring to the Karur stampede case, Munusamy alleged that attempts were being made to influence the investigation and cautioned against any effort to weaken or derail the probe.