TVK govt revives Light House to Adyar bridge elevated road plan

The consultancy contract has been estimated at Rs 38.10 lakh, with the selected firm required to complete the exercise in two months.

The proposed alignment passes through Pattinapakkam, where the TVK government has proposed to construct a new Secretariat. However, following opposition from the local fishing community to the Secretariat project, there is no clarity on whether the proposed site has been dropped. The status of the Secretariat proposal could have a bearing on planning for the elevated corridor.

The latest proposal follows an announcement by Highways and PWD minister Aadhav Arjuna in the Assembly on August 18, citing persistent congestion along Santhome High Road, which connects Marina, Santhome, Raja Annamalaipuram and Adyar.