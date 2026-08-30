TVK govt racing past DMK regime in debt, crossing Rs 28,000 cr in 100 days: EPS

Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Palaniswami alleged that the government had borrowed Rs. 28,000 crore within its first 100 days in office. He accused the government of following the previous DMK regime’s financial policies, recalling that the earlier government had constituted a high-level committee to increase revenue, but the State’s debt eventually crossed Rs. 10 lakh crore.

Palaniswami said the present government had also constituted a high-level committee to improve revenue. If borrowing continued at the current pace, the State’s debt could reach Rs. 20 lakh crore, he claimed, adding that such a situation would prevent the government from completing its five-year term.

He also criticised the government for failing to give a satisfactory response to the rise in prices of essential commodities.

On the proposal to provide cars to MLAs, Palaniswami said he had told AIADMK legislators that those who needed a vehicle could avail themselves of the facility. However, he said he would not accept a government-provided car as he already owned one.

Palaniswami also criticised the functioning of the Assembly but welcomed the decision to telecast proceedings live.

AIADMK announces jallikattu stir on Sept 3

Meanwhile, AIADMK has announced that it will stage a protest at Alanganallur in Madurai on September 3 against recent remarks by TVK Sholavandan legislator MV Karuppaiah on jallikattu. Palaniswami said the remarks had insulted the traditional sport and were unacceptable.

Palaniswami highlighted that jallikattu represents the pride, culture, and valour of Tamils.