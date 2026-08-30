TVK govt racing past DMK regime in debt, crossing Rs 28,000 cr in 100 days: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday claimed that the TVK government would not complete its full five-year term if it continued to increase the State’s debt.
Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Palaniswami alleged that the government had borrowed Rs. 28,000 crore within its first 100 days in office. He accused the government of following the previous DMK regime’s financial policies, recalling that the earlier government had constituted a high-level committee to increase revenue, but the State’s debt eventually crossed Rs. 10 lakh crore.
Palaniswami said the present government had also constituted a high-level committee to improve revenue. If borrowing continued at the current pace, the State’s debt could reach Rs. 20 lakh crore, he claimed, adding that such a situation would prevent the government from completing its five-year term.
He also criticised the government for failing to give a satisfactory response to the rise in prices of essential commodities.
On the proposal to provide cars to MLAs, Palaniswami said he had told AIADMK legislators that those who needed a vehicle could avail themselves of the facility. However, he said he would not accept a government-provided car as he already owned one.
Palaniswami also criticised the functioning of the Assembly but welcomed the decision to telecast proceedings live.
Meanwhile, AIADMK has announced that it will stage a protest at Alanganallur in Madurai on September 3 against recent remarks by TVK Sholavandan legislator MV Karuppaiah on jallikattu. Palaniswami said the remarks had insulted the traditional sport and were unacceptable.
Palaniswami highlighted that jallikattu represents the pride, culture, and valour of Tamils.
The former chief minister detailed the party's historical legal battles to protect the sport, noting how the late CM J Jayalalithaa pressed the central government and filed a review petition after the Supreme Court banned the event in 2014.
He further cited the AIADMK government's enactment of an ordinance in January 2017 following widespread youth protests, and a subsequent amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which secured a favourable Constitution Bench verdict in May 2023.
The demonstration will be spearheaded by the AIADMK's combined Madurai district units under the leadership of former ministers Sellur K Raju, RB Udhayakumar, and VV Rajan Chellappa.
Palaniswami urged party functionaries, jallikattu participants, bull owners, enthusiasts, and the general public to turn out in large numbers at Alanganallur on September 3 at 9.30 am.