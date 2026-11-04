TVK govt orchestrating power cuts in TN, says MK Stalin

COIMBATORE: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said the TVK government had been orchestrating power cuts to create an artificial shortage and justify its power procurement at a higher cost in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing a felicitation function organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam in Coimbatore to honour him for establishing Periyar Arivulagam, Stalin said the power outages are a drama enacted to justify its purchase of electricity at higher rates.
“The government had cancelled long-term power procurement agreements secured by the previous DMK regime at cheaper rates and is now buying electricity at nearly double the cost,” he said.
Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, calling him the ‘weakest Chief Minister’ Tamil Nadu had ever seen, Stalin claimed that some power centres were controlling the state administration from behind the scenes.
“When he assumed office, Vijay claimed that there would be no parallel power centres in his government. But he has now become a dummy, with some corporate power centres behind him taking control of the administration,” Stalin said. He further claimed that people who voted for Vijay had lost their livelihoods and were now regretting their decision.
Referring to the escape of prisoners from jails in Theni, Chennai and Coimbatore, Stalin said that while it had earlier promised to open files against the DMK, it was now opening the prison gates.
Claiming that Tamil Nadu's economic performance had deteriorated within five months of the new government assuming office, Stalin said the Chief Minister had failed to take corrective measures. He also expressed concern over investments moving to other States.
“The Chief Minister's job is not like a cinema shoot, with working hours from 10 am to 5 pm and holidays on Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.
Stalin also criticised the government over what he described as a deterioration in law and order, citing murders, sexual offences against women and children, and the growing prevalence of drugs. He accused TVK functionaries of being involved in several criminal offences.
Referring to the repeated raids at the residence of former minister KN Nehru as an act to cover up the government’s wrongdoings, Stalin said, “We will not be intimidated or retreat. We will only rise stronger. That is the DNA of the DMK.”
Questioning Vijay's silence on several issues, Stalin also accused the Chief Minister of refusing to take responsibility for administrative lapses.