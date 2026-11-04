TVK govt orchestrating power cuts in TN, says MK Stalin

“When he assumed office, Vijay claimed that there would be no parallel power centres in his government. But he has now become a dummy, with some corporate power centres behind him taking control of the administration,” Stalin said. He further claimed that people who voted for Vijay had lost their livelihoods and were now regretting their decision.

Referring to the escape of prisoners from jails in Theni, Chennai and Coimbatore, Stalin said that while it had earlier promised to open files against the DMK, it was now opening the prison gates.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu's economic performance had deteriorated within five months of the new government assuming office, Stalin said the Chief Minister had failed to take corrective measures. He also expressed concern over investments moving to other States.

“The Chief Minister's job is not like a cinema shoot, with working hours from 10 am to 5 pm and holidays on Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.

Stalin also criticised the government over what he described as a deterioration in law and order, citing murders, sexual offences against women and children, and the growing prevalence of drugs. He accused TVK functionaries of being involved in several criminal offences.