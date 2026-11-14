TVK govt delays Ambedkar edu aid, says MK Stalin; govt denies

In a statement, Stalin said that only 65 of the 164 students had received financial assistance under the scheme. He questioned why the government was causing students hardship by failing to release the funds on time. "What blame does this government intend to place on all the remaining students? How can students from the SC and ST communities join the scheme when they are made to suffer without receiving financial assistance?" he asked.

Stalin also questioned the government's approach to the scheme, alleging it was trying to undermine an initiative that had been effectively implemented under the previous DMK regime.