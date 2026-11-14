TVK govt delays Ambedkar edu aid, says MK Stalin; govt denies

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday alleged that the TVK-led government had undermined the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme (AAOHES), questioning the delay in releasing financial assistance to students pursuing higher education abroad.
In a statement, Stalin said that only 65 of the 164 students had received financial assistance under the scheme. He questioned why the government was causing students hardship by failing to release the funds on time. "What blame does this government intend to place on all the remaining students? How can students from the SC and ST communities join the scheme when they are made to suffer without receiving financial assistance?" he asked.
Stalin also questioned the government's approach to the scheme, alleging it was trying to undermine an initiative that had been effectively implemented under the previous DMK regime.
Responding to the allegations, the Social Justice Department said it had approved 366 students under the AAOHES during the current academic year.
Of these, 165 students had secured admission to overseas universities. Of these, the government said 85 students had received educational assistance amounting to Rs 30.24 crore.
The department further stated that it had sought admission details and university fee structures from 140 students. The remaining 201 students were expected to secure admission by March 2027.
The government maintained that it had not delayed releasing financial assistance to eligible students under the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme.