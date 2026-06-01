TVK govt cheating farmers on loan waiver: Thangam Thennarasu

Thennarasu alleged that the government's claims citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations are contradictory, as the party promised a comprehensive crop loan waiver in its election manifesto. He said the TVK had assured that crop loans of farmers owning less than five acres of land would be fully waived.

"After securing votes from farmers based on this promise, the government is now refusing to implement a complete loan waiver and is instead citing RBI regulations. This amounts to cheating farmers," Thennarasu alleged.

The former minister questioned why such regulatory constraints were not mentioned during the election campaign when the promise was made to voters.