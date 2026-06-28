TVK govt blaming DMK for every issue, says Udhayanidhi; alleges decline in Assembly standards

Referring to the situation in the agriculture sector, Udhayanidhi claimed that recurring power outages had affected farmers across the State. He said farmers had staged protests, contending that the government’s special package for the Kuruvai cultivation season was inadequate. When the issue was raised in the Assembly, he said, the Chief Minister attributed the protests to the DMK instead of addressing the concerns.

The Opposition leader also alleged that law and order had deteriorated and said the government had failed to respond to issues raised by the Opposition in the Assembly. “People who watched the proceedings on television were left wondering whether it was the Legislative Assembly, a cinema hall or a film shooting spot,” he said, accusing the ruling party of reducing the dignity of the House.