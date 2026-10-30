TVK government will complete five-year term, says Minister Viswanathan

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government will complete its full five-year term and deliver a clean and honest administration, Congress MLA and Higher Education Minister Viswanathan said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram, he accused the DMK of repeatedly attempting to destabilise the government.
“When the government was formed, the DMK claimed it would collapse within a month and later said it would not last three months. It is now nearing six months. The TVK government will continue with full strength, faith in democracy and complete its five-year term,” he said.
Responding to demands for a confidence vote every six months, Viswanathan said it might be a practice of the DMK but alleged that the party's sole objective was to prevent the TVK from governing the State.
He also accused DMK leaders of continuing to behave as though they were still in power, despite the TVK having won the election.
Stating that the Chief Minister and ministers were committed to providing an honest administration, he said the government was closely monitoring every aspect of governance. Ministers and their aides had been instructed to exercise caution, and negligence would not be tolerated, he added.
On law and order, Viswanathan said crimes, including murders, must be dealt with firmly irrespective of which government was in power.
“Such incidents should not happen under any government. The police are maintaining constant surveillance, and criminal activities will be dealt with firmly,” he said.
On allegations of irregularities in the higher education sector, the minister said a detailed examination was under way into the functioning of universities during the previous government's tenure.
“We are conducting a comprehensive review to ascertain whether any irregularities took place in universities during the previous regime. Details will be shared once the review is completed,” he said.
He also said social media had become influential across the world and could not be ignored while handling politics and administration.