TVK government will complete five-year term, says Minister Viswanathan

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram, he accused the DMK of repeatedly attempting to destabilise the government.

“When the government was formed, the DMK claimed it would collapse within a month and later said it would not last three months. It is now nearing six months. The TVK government will continue with full strength, faith in democracy and complete its five-year term,” he said.

Responding to demands for a confidence vote every six months, Viswanathan said it might be a practice of the DMK but alleged that the party's sole objective was to prevent the TVK from governing the State.