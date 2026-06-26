TVK government weaving false narratives instead of seeking truth, claims Balaji

Addressing a press conference at Anna Arivalayam, Senthilbalaji said the white paper released by Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar had failed to present a complete picture of the power sector.

He claimed that when the DMK assumed office in 2021, the TNEB had an outstanding debt of Rs 1.59 lakh crore and a revenue deficit of Rs 58,534 crore. According to him, the previous government reduced the revenue deficit to Rs 34,447 crore by the end of its tenure through financial reforms and improved revenue mobilisation.

The former minister said electricity demand had increased substantially during the DMK government's tenure, necessitating higher power generation and procurement from other states to ensure an uninterrupted supply.