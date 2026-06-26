TVK government weaving false narratives instead of seeking truth, claims Balaji

CHENNAI: Former Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Thursday rejected the State government's White Paper on the power sector, alleging that it selectively presented facts while omitting key details on electricity procurement, financial management and the performance of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) during the DMK regime.
Addressing a press conference at Anna Arivalayam, Senthilbalaji said the white paper released by Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar had failed to present a complete picture of the power sector.
He claimed that when the DMK assumed office in 2021, the TNEB had an outstanding debt of Rs 1.59 lakh crore and a revenue deficit of Rs 58,534 crore. According to him, the previous government reduced the revenue deficit to Rs 34,447 crore by the end of its tenure through financial reforms and improved revenue mobilisation.
The former minister said electricity demand had increased substantially during the DMK government's tenure, necessitating higher power generation and procurement from other states to ensure an uninterrupted supply.
"The White Paper has conveniently omitted these facts and presented only selective data to suit the ruling government's narrative," he alleged.
Senthilbalaji further claimed that the DMK government had paid nearly Rs 75,000 crore towards interest on borrowings inherited from previous administrations over the five-year period.
He also said the EB's annual revenue had increased to Rs 1.77 lakh crore during the DMK regime and that measures taken by the government had resulted in annual savings of around Rs 1,200 crore.
Rejecting allegations of irregularities in power procurement, the former minister asserted that all purchases were made strictly through the prescribed tender process.
"There were no irregularities in awarding tenders for power procurement. Every purchase was made transparently in accordance with the prescribed procedures," he said.
He accused the present government of using the White Paper to justify its political narrative rather than presenting an objective assessment of the State's power sector.