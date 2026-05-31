TVK government terminates Director of Prosecution G Krishnaraja appointed by DMK government

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government terminated the services of G Krishnaraja as Director of Prosecution with immediate effect through an order issued on May 29, without mentioning any reason.
In the order, the Home Department said Krishnaraja’s appointment, made through a Government Order dated November 18, 2024, stands cancelled.
Krishnaraja, who had earlier served as an Additional Public Prosecutor in the Madras High Court, had been functioning as the Director of Prosecution since November 2024.
After Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government assumed office, reviews and inspections were reportedly carried out across various government departments.
Subsequently, the government terminated the services of G. Krishnaraja as Director of Prosecution with immediate effect.
The decision was taken under the authority of the Governor of Tamil Nadu and communicated to key officials, including the Advocate General, the Registrar General of the Madras High Court, the Public Prosecutor, and other government departments. However, the Government Order did not specify any reason for the termination.