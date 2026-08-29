TVK government scraps sports city, triggers son-in-law jibes

Marking yet another case of rethink of an ambitious initiative launched by the previous DMK regime, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) under Minister Aadhav Arjuna terminated the contract awarded to RPP Infra Projects Ltd to design, engineer, procure, and construct the sports city. Though officials said the plan would be redrawn on a larger footprint, no revised cost or timeline has so far been announced for the redesigned project.

The information came to public attention only after company disclosed the termination to the stock exchanges after receiving the communication on August 12.