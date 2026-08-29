TVK government scraps sports city, triggers son-in-law jibes

CHENNAI: The TVK-led State government terminated the Rs 205.89 crore work order for the proposed Global Sports City at Semmencheri, triggering allegations from the DMK that the decision was taken to favour the educational institution run by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson’s family.
Marking yet another case of rethink of an ambitious initiative launched by the previous DMK regime, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) under Minister Aadhav Arjuna terminated the contract awarded to RPP Infra Projects Ltd to design, engineer, procure, and construct the sports city. Though officials said the plan would be redrawn on a larger footprint, no revised cost or timeline has so far been announced for the redesigned project.
The information came to public attention only after company disclosed the termination to the stock exchanges after receiving the communication on August 12.
The proposed complex, for which the then chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin had laid the foundation stone on February 18, was to feature a football stadium, shooting ranges, archery facilities, rowing and kayaking infrastructure, BMX and skating arenas, indoor stadiums, and athlete hostels.
Reacting quickly to the news, the DMK IT Wing alleged that the cancellation was aimed at protecting encroachers. In a post on X, it claimed that the previous DMK government had recovered 91.04 acres of land in Semmencheri, reportedly valued at around Rs 2,010 crore, from long-term encroachment by the Jeppiaar educational group on September 18, 2021.
Claiming that the project was envisaged for the development of sports and youth, it asked if the project was scrapped to protect the interests of Finance Minister Marie Wilson, the son-in-law of late Jeppiaar who established the educational group. The decision shows that the TVK-led government was acting in collusion with encroachers, it alleged.
However, SDAT officials said the decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna on June 16, during which it was decided to comprehensively restructure and redesign the sports city after considering the extent of land available. The revised facility is envisaged to host major national and international events, including competitions on the scale of the Asian Games, officials claimed.
A senior government official added that the government was also reassessing the Semmencheri site because of its flood-prone nature. "The area is prone to flooding. We are examining the issue and will soon come up with a revised plan," the official told DT Next.
RPP Infra said it had commenced activities and incurred substantial expenditure before the termination. "The company is evaluating the financial and other implications arising from the termination, including its rights and remedies," it said in the notification to the stock exchanges.