TVK government replica of failed DMK regime: BJP leader Murugan

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruttani, Murugan alleged that people were facing immense hardship under the new administration. “Essential commodity prices, particularly rice consumed by ordinary and middle-class families, have skyrocketed. Law and order has collapsed completely. Just yesterday, more than five murders were reported in newspapers,” Murugan alleged.

Targeting the economic management of the government, Murugan claimed that development projects have come to a standstill due to arbitrary cancellations.

“Over 3,000 tenders have been cancelled, bringing developmental works to a halt,” he added.