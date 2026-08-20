TVK government partially withdraws order to bar student protests

The order, issued by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on August 17, has also raised questions over the government’s attempt to use the higher education and police machinery to regulate students’ participation in political activities. Though the communication was withdrawn on Wednesday, official records show it was based on a directive issued at a law and order meeting chaired by the chief secretary on July 27.

The circular coincides with a similar attempt made in Dindigul district, where a Gujiliamparai tahsildar reportedly sought to prepare a list of CPI and CPM members along with their addresses. The order was withdrawn by the district collector, and the tahsildar has been relieved from his duties.