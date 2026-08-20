TVK government partially withdraws order to bar student protests

CHENNAI: The state government has "partially" withdrawn a controversial directive seeking to prevent students and youth from participating in protests and agitations organised by Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party, after student organisations staged protests against the move.
The order, issued by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on August 17, has also raised questions over the government’s attempt to use the higher education and police machinery to regulate students’ participation in political activities. Though the communication was withdrawn on Wednesday, official records show it was based on a directive issued at a law and order meeting chaired by the chief secretary on July 27.
The circular coincides with a similar attempt made in Dindigul district, where a Gujiliamparai tahsildar reportedly sought to prepare a list of CPI and CPM members along with their addresses. The order was withdrawn by the district collector, and the tahsildar has been relieved from his duties.
The August 17 communication to principals of government arts and science colleges directed them to take “appropriate joint action” in coordination with the police and district administration to prevent students and youth from participating in protests organised by Left parties and the Tamil Nadu CJP.
The directive followed a communication from the Higher Education Department special secretary Rashmi Siddharth Zagade dated August 14. Referring to the minutes of the July 27 law and order meeting, she said the chief secretary had insisted on interdepartmental coordination to “to prevent students and youth from succumbing to the urge to participate in protests”.