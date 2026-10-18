TVK government halts move to recover excess TAPS payouts

The government said it will rectify the difference between the interim payout and the final pension amount in the future.

In a recent circular issued by Finance Secretary (Expenditure) N Venkatesh to the Director of Treasuries and Accounts, the Finance Department stated that retired government employees with more than 10 years but less than 18 years of qualifying service would be sanctioned an interim monthly payout of Rs 10,000 at a flat rate, excluding applicable dearness relief.