TVK government can't frighten me by jailing attempts, says Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK legislator V Senthilbalaji on Sunday said that he was prepared to face any number of criminal cases, asserting that he had already seen jail and would not be intimidated by what he termed as politically motivated action by the ruling TVK.
Talking to reporters after appearing before the Triplicane police station in compliance with the conditions of his anticipatory bail, Senthilbalaji rejected allegations that he had gone into hiding. "I was never absconding. I was here all along. I did not run away as claimed by the minister Nirmalkumar. I have already spent more than a year in prison. I am not afraid of jail and I am ready to face not one or two, but any number of cases," he said.
The DMK leader said he had sought a five-day exemption from signing at the police station as he was consulting senior advocates and pursuing legal remedies before the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.
Accusing the TVK government of targeting the Opposition, Senthilbalaji alleged that the administration was ignoring pressing public concerns, including the Mekedatu dispute and farmers' debt, while concentrating on filing cases against political rivals. He also accused minister R Nirmalkumar of evading questions and attempting to divert public attention.