TVK government can't frighten me by jailing attempts, says Senthilbalaji

Talking to reporters after appearing before the Triplicane police station in compliance with the conditions of his anticipatory bail, Senthilbalaji rejected allegations that he had gone into hiding. "I was never absconding. I was here all along. I did not run away as claimed by the minister Nirmalkumar. I have already spent more than a year in prison. I am not afraid of jail and I am ready to face not one or two, but any number of cases," he said.

The DMK leader said he had sought a five-day exemption from signing at the police station as he was consulting senior advocates and pursuing legal remedies before the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.