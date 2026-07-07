TVK government auctioning government advocate posts: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami vented his anger at the ruling party, calling it corrupt to the core and claiming that even those accused of stealing goats have been made government pleaders.
He slammed the ruling party TVK, which has been more than happy to welcome top leaders of the AIADMK. Edappadi Palaniswami alleged irregularities in the appointment of government advocates and urged the TVK government to immediately fill vacancies without irregularities, claiming the delay was affecting the functioning of subordinate courts across the State.
In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that the government had appointed unqualified individuals as government advocates and accused the "inexperienced" TVK government of failing to govern effectively after making unrealistic election promises.
Claiming that all politically appointed government advocates from the previous DMK regime had resigned after the election, he alleged that appointments to the vacant posts were being sold for several lakh rupees.
He said the allegation was not made by him but by a woman lawyer from TVK, who had filed a complaint in court.
Palaniswami alleged that the shortage of government advocates was delaying trials in subordinate courts and questioned why Assistant Public Prosecutors were not entrusted with court work during the interim period.
Urging the government to fill the vacancies without delay, he said courts were the last hope for ordinary citizens and warned that repeated adjournments were increasing the burden on the public. He called for proper appointments to ensure the smooth administration of justice across the state.