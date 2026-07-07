TVK government auctioning government advocate posts: EPS

He slammed the ruling party TVK, which has been more than happy to welcome top leaders of the AIADMK. Edappadi Palaniswami alleged irregularities in the appointment of government advocates and urged the TVK government to immediately fill vacancies without irregularities, claiming the delay was affecting the functioning of subordinate courts across the State.

In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that the government had appointed unqualified individuals as government advocates and accused the "inexperienced" TVK government of failing to govern effectively after making unrealistic election promises.