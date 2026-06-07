TVK functionary stabbed to death at Tasmac bar in Sivaganga

The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar (26), a branch secretary of the party from Ponnampatti village near Sivaganga. Police said he was attacked with a knife during an altercation at the bar and died on the spot.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 pm when Naveen Kumar was consuming alcohol at the bar. A verbal argument allegedly broke out between him and a group of men, including one Azhagu Pandi, who were already at the premises. The quarrel later turned violent, and the group allegedly stabbed him multiple times.