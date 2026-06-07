TVK functionary stabbed to death at Tasmac bar in Sivaganga

CHENNAI: A local functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was stabbed to death at a Tasmac bar near the Sivaganga railway station on Saturday evening following a quarrel with a group of men, police said.
The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar (26), a branch secretary of the party from Ponnampatti village near Sivaganga. Police said he was attacked with a knife during an altercation at the bar and died on the spot.
According to police, the incident occurred around 4 pm when Naveen Kumar was consuming alcohol at the bar. A verbal argument allegedly broke out between him and a group of men, including one Azhagu Pandi, who were already at the premises. The quarrel later turned violent, and the group allegedly stabbed him multiple times.
District Superintendent of Police Sivaprasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amal Adwin and other police personnel rushed to the scene after receiving information. The suspects, however, had fled before the police arrived.
Police said the accused allegedly threatened members of the public in the Soorakulam area while escaping.
The body was sent to the Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Sivaganga Town Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.
Following the murder, residents of Ponnampatti gathered in front of the Tasmac bar and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.
Villagers alleged that frequent quarrels occur at the bar, which is located about 50 metres from the railway station and near a temple. They claimed that repeated appeals to relocate the bar had not been acted upon by the authorities.