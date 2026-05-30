TVK functionary on ‘inspection drive’ slaps man near Tambaram, sacked from party

CHENNAI: A TVK functionary, who assaulted a heavy machinery operator near Tambaram, was sacked from the party on Saturday after the video of the incident surfaced in the media.
According to the police, the incident took place at Puthur Nagar in New Perungalathur, where an old building was being demolished on Thursday night.
Around the time, a group of people, led by Jayachandran, a TVK functionary from Kadaperi in Tambaram, came to the spot on a car bearing TVK flag. They asked the machinery operator Alagudurai (32) for the contact details of the demolition contractor.
When Alagudurai refused to share the phone number stating that it was too late in the day to call the contrator, an argument broke out. The visual showed Jayachandran threatening and slapping the operator. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone by others present at the spot.
Later, a complaint was lodged with the Peerkankaranai police, while the video was also circulated on social media.
Following the incident, TVK's Chengalpattu North-West district unit announced that Jayachandran, who was serving as the district deputy organiser of the party's volunteers' wing, had been removed from the party and all organisational posts with immediate effect.
The party said the action was taken for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the organisation.