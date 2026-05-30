TVK functionary on ‘inspection drive’ slaps man near Tambaram, sacked from party

According to the police, the incident took place at Puthur Nagar in New Perungalathur, where an old building was being demolished on Thursday night.

Around the time, a group of people, led by Jayachandran, a TVK functionary from Kadaperi in Tambaram, came to the spot on a car bearing TVK flag. They asked the machinery operator Alagudurai (32) for the contact details of the demolition contractor.