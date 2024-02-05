TVK functionary killed in Krishnagiri road mishap

COIMBATORE: A Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) functionary from Krishnagiri died in a mishap on Saturday night.

Police said Sabari, 40, the party’s Krishnagiri district (West) secretary was bound to Hosur from Chennai in a car along with two others, when the tragedy happened past midnight on Krishnagiri-Bangalore National Highway near Melumalai area.

The car rammed behind a moving lorry. Police said Sabari died on the spot, while two others were admitted in Krishnagiri Government Hospital for treatment.

TVK leader Velmurugan paid tributes to the body of the deceased. An inquiry is underway by police on the circumstances that led to the mishap.