TVK functionary files sexual harassment case against party's Poonamallee candidate

CHENNAI: A sexual harassment case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Poonamallee candidate Prakasam alias Kutty by the Tiruvallur police.
Prakasam, who serves as the Tiruvallur South district secretary of the party, has been accused of sexually harassing a woman functionary during a party member’s wedding event around six months ago, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The complainant alleged that despite reporting the incident to the party leadership earlier, no action was taken, and his subsequent announcement as a candidate has caused shock.
The woman, along with her husband, recently filed a formal complaint at the Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police office. Based on the complaint, Tiruvallur town police have registered a case against Prakasam under six sections and have initiated an investigation.
Meanwhile, Prakasam’s wife has submitted a counter-complaint at the SP office, alleging that the charges are false and were made after the woman was denied a party post.