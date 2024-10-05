TVK functionary booked for fraud

Begin typing your search...

    Person arrested with a hand-cuff in his hands 

    CHENNAI: A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary, who allegedly bought a car in the name of a government school teacher, was arrested for fraud, according to Thanthi TV.

    Raja, a functionary of the party launched by actor Vijay, was arrested by the police for forging documents under the name of a school teacher.

    The teacher came to know about the fraud only when the finance company questioned him for not paying the loan instalments promptly.

    Following this, he filed a complaint against Raja. Based on that, the police registered a case and arrested Raja, and are investigating further.

