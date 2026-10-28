TVK functionary arrested in husband’s murder case removed from party post

According to a Maalaimalar report, the party headquarters issued the order removing her from the post.

Suresh (43), a resident of Poonga Nagar in Erachakulam near Nagercoil, was found unconscious at his house on October 23. His wife Bharathi (36) rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police subsequently sent the body for a post-mortem examination, which revealed that he had died of strangulation.

Police arrested Bharathi after the investigation allegedly revealed her involvement in the killing. According to the police, Bharathi told investigators that she strangled her husband with a mobile phone charger cable after he allegedly subjected her to repeated harassment by showing her obscene videos. She reportedly said she acted to protect herself.

A murder case has been registered in connection with the incident. Their 13-year-old son was also arrested in the case and sent to a juvenile observation home.