TVK functionary among 10 booked for vandalism ahead of Thoothukudi church festival

Disturbance during exhibition preparations

According to the report, exhibition workers were engaged in setting up stalls and other facilities on the festival grounds when a group of around 10 persons allegedly arrived at the venue late at night.

Among those named in the case is Divakar, who has been identified as a member of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The group allegedly created a commotion at the site and damaged several items that had been arranged for the exhibition. Officials said chairs, tube lights and other materials used for the exhibition were reportedly smashed during the incident. The alleged vandalism resulted in a confrontation between the group and those present at the venue.