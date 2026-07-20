TVK functionary among 10 booked for vandalism ahead of Thoothukudi church festival

CHENNAI: Police have registered a case against 10 persons, including a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary, for allegedly creating a disturbance and damaging property at the exhibition grounds ahead of the annual festival at the Basilica of Our Lady of Snows in Thoothukudi. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred while preparations were under way for the festival, which is scheduled to begin later this month.
The annual festival at the historic Basilica of Our Lady of Snows will commence with the flag-hoisting ceremony on July 26 and continue for 10 days. As part of the preparations, arrangements are being made for the exhibition that is traditionally held on the grounds near the church.
According to the report, exhibition workers were engaged in setting up stalls and other facilities on the festival grounds when a group of around 10 persons allegedly arrived at the venue late at night.
Among those named in the case is Divakar, who has been identified as a member of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The group allegedly created a commotion at the site and damaged several items that had been arranged for the exhibition. Officials said chairs, tube lights and other materials used for the exhibition were reportedly smashed during the incident. The alleged vandalism resulted in a confrontation between the group and those present at the venue.
After receiving information about the incident, Inspector Velraj of the Thenbagam Police Station and his team rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Based on a complaint lodged by the exhibition organiser, Tensing, the police registered a case against the 10 individuals and have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining the circumstances that led to the clash and are collecting statements from those present at the venue. Police are also verifying the extent of damage caused to the exhibition materials and whether any additional offences are attracted under the relevant provisions of law.
Despite the incident, preparations for the annual church festival are continuing. The flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled for July 26, marking the beginning of the 10-day celebrations. The Eucharistic procession will be held on August 2, while the grand car procession of Our Lady of Snows through the streets of Thoothukudi is scheduled for August 5.
Meanwhile, officials have also conducted review meetings to discuss infrastructure, traffic management, sanitation and public health arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, which attracts thousands of devotees every year. The police are continuing their investigation into the vandalism case.