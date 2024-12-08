TVK denied nod to give relief to water contamination’ affected locals in Pallavaram, erect party flag

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: In a series of events, functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were reportedly denied permission by the city police to distribute relief materials to people affected by allegedly contaminated drinking water in Pallavaram. In a further series of events, they were also not allowed to meet the affected residents who are seeking treatment at the Chromepet government hospital while in Tondiarpet, their attempts to install a flagpole and name board were thwarted by the cops, said a Daily Thanthi report.

TVK party workers had planned to provide relief assistance in Pallavaram where two locals died and several were hospitalised after drinking water allegedly mixed with sewage in the Pallavaram a couple of days ago, a claim rejected by the state government. They were however denied permission to do so, party representatives alleged, adding that when other political parties were allowed to distribute relief supplies, stopping their party from doing the same was unfair and discriminatory.

Their attempts to meet those receiving treatment at the Chromepet government hospital for vomiting and diarrhoea were also prevented, TVK functionaries claimed.

Adding to their spate of bad luck, the actor Vijay-led party was also refused permission to install the TVK flagpole and name board in Tondiarpet, the Daily Thanthi report added. They had permission to host a ceremonial event in the locality for the installation activities, however, when the party officials arrived at the location, the city police stated they had only granted permission for welfare activities, not for erecting a flagpole.

As a result, the police tried to take away the flagpole and name board, which led to heated arguments between them and the TVK volunteers, causing tension in the area. Consequently, the TVK’s installation activities were not successful.

Party leaders have meanwhile confirmed that they would take legal action in the coming days to address the situation.