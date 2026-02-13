TVK forms six committees to steer poll machinery

CHENNAI: Stepping up preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has directed its district units to constitute six specialised committees in every constituency to coordinate election-related work in a structured manner.
According to party instructions, the committees to be formed are: law and order and regulatory affairs; campaign and voter outreach; booth management and Information Technology; transport management; and food and hospitality.
The directive mandates that each constituency's committee comprise 10 members. Party sources said no individual appointed to a committee in one constituency should be assigned to another committee or to a different constituency, ensuring exclusive responsibility and accountability.
The move follows an earlier instruction issued at a recent meeting of district secretaries, where the leadership had asked functionaries to establish five election offices in each constituency to streamline coordination at the grassroots level.
"The objective is to ensure clear demarcation of duties and avoid duplication of responsibility. Each team must focus exclusively on its assigned task within the constituency," a senior party functionary said.
The law and order and regulatory affairs committee will coordinate permissions and compliance-related matters. The campaign and voter outreach committee will oversee public meetings and voter engagement.
Booth management and IT teams will supervise booth-level mobilisation and digital coordination. The Transport management committee will handle logistics, while the food and hospitality committee will manage arrangements during campaign events.