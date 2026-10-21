TVK fails in monsoon preparedness despite DMK completing 70% works: TKS Elangovan

DMK Spokesperson Committee president TKS Elangovan said the previous DMK regime carried out most flood-mitigation work, adding that several areas where such work was completed did not experience waterlogging. "During the DMK regime, we made several plans to address waterlogging. More than 70 per cent of the work had been completed," Elangovan said.

He questioned whether the present government had allocated funds and taken steps to complete the remaining works after assuming office.

Elangovan also alleged that the government was not adequately prepared despite forecasts of heavy rainfall this year. Referring to predictions of intense rainfall linked to El Niño and other factors, he said the administration should have taken precautionary measures.

"Because of El Niño and other factors, they have forecast heavy rainfall this year. This government was not prepared for that," he said.

The DMK leader also criticised the Chief Minister for visiting rain-affected areas only after the rainfall had stopped and floodwaters had receded.

"After the rain was over and the water had receded, the Chief Minister visited the areas," he remarked.

The DMK's criticism comes amid concerns over monsoon preparedness and flood mitigation measures in Chennai. The party maintained that the government should complete pending drainage and flood-prevention works to minimise waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

The principal opposition hit back after pro-TVK handles initially claimed the previous DMK government misappropriated Rs 4,000 crore in flood-mitigation funds, then said the ruling government's strong response reduced waterlogging.