TVK failed to defend minority quota in court: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday alleged that the TVK government had failed to effectively defend the State's policy on reservation for converted Muslims before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, resulting in a legal setback.
Referring to the High Court's order quashing the State government's notification that enabled converted Muslims to obtain Backward Class certificate under specified conditions, the DMK said the verdict had dealt a blow to the principles of social justice.
In a statement, DMK Minority Wing secretary A Subair Khan alleged that the government had failed to place before the court the historical background, recommendations of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission and other materials supporting the policy.
"When a Government Order is challenged before a court, it is the responsibility of the State to produce all historical records, commission recommendations and legal justifications. The TVK government failed to do so," he alleged.
Subairkhan said a person's conversion to another religion may alter his or her religious identity but does not automatically remove the social and educational disadvantages suffered by members of backward communities.
"Socio-economic backwardness does not disappear merely because a person changes his religion. The government failed to establish this important principle before the High Court, " he said.
TVK govt throttling oppn's voice: Stalin
Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin on Monday accused the TVK government of attempting to suppress the Opposition through arrests, criminal cases and investigative action, alleging that the ruling dispensation was trying to create a "false image" instead of responding to criticism.
In a statement, Stalin referred to the arrest of DMK cadre during protests demanding action against minister D Sarathkumar, the registration of cases against former Minister SS Sivasankar and the recent Directorate of DVAC searches at the residence of former Minister EV Velu.
"A government that seeks to build a false image by threatening the Opposition and refusing to answer questions from the media cannot sustain itself," he said.
Stalin further remarked that "the arrogance of those who misuse power will eventually come to an end.