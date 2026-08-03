TVK expands media wing, appoints spokespersons

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Monday (August 3) announced the expansion of the party's Media and Communications Wing and appointed office-bearers to various positions.
According to a press release, CTR Nirmalkumar, the party's Joint General Secretary, and A Rajmohan, the party's Deputy General Secretary, have been appointed as chief spokespersons. Rajmohan has also been named the in-charge of the Media and Communications Wing.
The party has appointed S Ramesh, J Catherine Pandian and KCT Ananthajith Mahiya as coordinators.
TVK also announced the appointment of seven chief spokespersons, including SS Vaigaichelvan, VP Kalairajan, C Mahendran, Y Jawahar Ali and Va Pugazhendhi.
Eight others, including YouTuber Felix Gerald, Advocate and chartered accountant Dr M Sathyakumar, S Veera Vigneshwaran, MK Thenmozhi Prasanna, Americai V Narayanan, Advocate A Sasirekha, Pazha Selvakumar and Vivek Gnanathan, have been appointed as national spokespersons.
The party also named 12 state spokespersons, including Mugil Veerappan alias MK Sivakumar, M Gnana Selvin Inbaraj alias MGS Inba, S Muhammad Ibrahim alias Ravuthar Ibrahim, Jagadeesapandian, PK Jayakumar, D Kandasamy, RK Jaleel, A Devakumar and M Soundararaja.
In addition, Tamilan Rahul Gandhi alias Rahul Gandhi, S Thyagarajan and Nareshkumar Rajendran have been appointed as State digital media spokespersons.