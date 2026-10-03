TVK enters, INDIA adopts resolution hailing Vijay's call

The alliance meeting adopted five resolutions, including one formally welcoming TVK and its leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for coming forward to work with the INDIA bloc. The leaders congratulated Vijay on his decision and said TVK's participation would strengthen the alliance.

The meeting also focused on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc parties announced a series of protests across Tamil Nadu, alleging that the revision could affect the voting rights of eligible voters.

One resolution condemned the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise and demanded his removal. The parties also alleged that the BJP-led Union government was using the Election Commission to undermine democratic institutions. The alliance made these political allegations in its resolution.

As part of the protest programme, the INDIA bloc decided to organise demonstrations at district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on October 13 and 14. A major demonstration has also been planned in Chennai on October 15, with leaders and cadres of alliance parties expected to participate. TVK is also set to join the Chennai protest.

The alliance appealed to like-minded political parties, voluntary organisations, and civil society groups to join the protests against the SIR exercise.