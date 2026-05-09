TVK drags politics into deepfake era with forged support letter: TTV

CHENNAI: AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday accused TVK of "engaging in horse-trading " by using a "forged" letter of support to stake a claim for government formation, a charge denied by the Vijay-led party.
Dhinakaran also sought to know why the original letter, allegedly pledging support to TVK, was not submitted to the Governor by Vijay's party. He called the TVK 'azhivu sakthi' (destructive force) of the State, the real evil one.
The controversy centres on the alleged letter signed by the AMMK's lone MLA-designate S Kamaraj from Mannargudi, pledging support to TVK.
While Dhinakaran termed it "forgery ", the TVK responded by releasing a video purportedly showing Kamaraj signing the letter inside a car, while AMMK claimed it as AI-created footage.
TVK also denied indulging in any "horse-trading" to meet the requisite numbers in the Assembly and said the party leader, Vijay, would not stoop to such a low level.
But Dhinakaran raised questions regarding the authenticity of the video. "On what basis did you meet him (Kamaraj)? Where did you meet? In which car? In which town? Where did you take that? " he asked.
"I suspect that the TVK, in a desperate bid to form the government, as it lacked the majority, might have indulged in horse-trading," Dhinakaran alleged.
Wondering whether Vijay would release the original letter, the AMMK leader claimed that it was "fake ", possibly AI-generated.
Speaking to reporters here, Dhinakaran said on behalf of his party, a formal complaint was lodged with the Guindy police against the TVK, alleging the use of a "forged " support letter to stake a claim for government formation.
Warning of legal action after consulting the lawyers, he said, "I will not let it go until I get justice. " Noting that Kamaraj won the assembly seat in Mannargudi constituency against TVK, he asked, "How come he would support without my consent? "
The AMMK leader emphasised the grave implications of forging documents to establish a government, claiming that such actions, if foundational to government formation, would be disastrous for the state.
Appearing alongside Dhinakaran, Kamaraj told reporters that he stayed at a resort in Puducherry along with the AIADMK's newly elected members.
He alleged that his "letter of support " to the TVK was forged. "They (TVK) did not contact me. It (letter) is a fake. "
According to Guindy police, a petition has been received from Dhinakaran.
Reacting to the development, DMK MP P Wilson said on 'X': "I now understand what they meant when they said they are bringing change to TN politics - Tamil Nadu hasn't seen horse trading attempts like this in many years."