TVK drags politics into deepfake era with forged support letter: TTV

Dhinakaran also sought to know why the original letter, allegedly pledging support to TVK, was not submitted to the Governor by Vijay's party. He called the TVK 'azhivu sakthi' (destructive force) of the State, the real evil one.

The controversy centres on the alleged letter signed by the AMMK's lone MLA-designate S Kamaraj from Mannargudi, pledging support to TVK.

While Dhinakaran termed it "forgery ", the TVK responded by releasing a video purportedly showing Kamaraj signing the letter inside a car, while AMMK claimed it as AI-created footage.

TVK also denied indulging in any "horse-trading" to meet the requisite numbers in the Assembly and said the party leader, Vijay, would not stoop to such a low level.