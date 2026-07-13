TVK, DMK cannot share space in same national alliance, says MDMK's Durai Vaiko

Addressing a press conference here, Durai dismissed speculations regarding a broader coalition to take on the BJP at the national level.

"You are talking about an alliance. Are you saying that to oppose the BJP, TVK and DMK can be in the same team at the national level? I am saying that is not possible," Durai said, replying to reporters' query.

Recently, both VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and TNCC president Manickam Tagore, have been pushing forth an alliance at national level that could include both TVK and DMK, suggesting that it would be an imperative measure to defeat the BJP.

Questioning the ideological steadfastness of the DMK, Durai alleged that the party had engaged in backdoor negotiations with the AIADMK-BJP combine to form a government after the recent assembly elections.

"They spoke to the AIADMK-BJP alliance and tried to bring a government. How can they oppose the BJP? In that coalition, how can TVK and DMK exist? It will never happen. It is not possible," he stated.