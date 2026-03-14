TVK district secretaries moot aligning with ‘ideological rival’ BJP

This comes at a time when the AIADMK, which is leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, is yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements with allies. Incidentally, right from the party launch, Vijay had termed the BJP as his ideological rival.



Chairing the deliberations held through video conferencing on Friday, party general secretary N Anand sought the views of district secretaries on whether it should contest independently or as part of an alliance.



Sources said that of the 120 out of 132 district secretaries who took part in the consultation, 98 favoured entering into an alliance with NDA if TVK secures a substantial share of seats and retains political prominence within the coalition.



"Most district secretaries were of the view that an alliance could be considered if it ensures adequate representation and does not dilute the party's political identity," a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.