TVK dispensing 'bad governance', DMK will return to power, says Stalin

He exuded confidence that the DMK will soon return to power in Tamil Nadu and that there is no need for the party members to worry about the current political situation.

Speaking at a wedding in the family of former minister and DMK leader K N Nehru, Stalin briefly discussed the political climate in Tamil Nadu and remarked that his supporters referred to him as "Chief Minister" and Nehru as a "Minister" despite them currently lacking such official government positions.

Though he appreciated their support, he felt embarrassed to be addressed with such a title under the current political situation.

"The present TVK rule (under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay) is dispensing bad governance. And being still addressed as chief minister is a cause for shame and anguish. I request you to stop addressing me as chief minister. The DMK will form the government soon," the former CM said.

Stalin highlighted the inseparable bond Nehru shared with the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and emphasised that the former has been a vital pillar of support for him personally.