TVK dismantling DMK regime's entrenched corruption: TN Minister Aadhav

CHENNAI: Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday blasted the DMK, alleging that corruption was institutionalised during its tenure and claiming that the party was now attempting to weaken its former ally, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), after it joined the ruling TVK-led government.
Addressing reporters here, Aadhav alleged that corruption had permeated several government departments during the previous regime and said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had put an end to such practices after assuming office.
"During the previous government, departments were allegedly earmarked for the collection of party funds. Corruption existed across sectors, including highways, registration, planning and public works. That system has now been dismantled," he said.
The minister also accused the DMK of targeting VCK for sharing power with the TVK-led alliance. "Because VCK joined hands with TVK and became part of the government, the DMK is attempting to split the party. This reflects a feudal mindset and political dominance that we will resist," he said.
Referring to recent Assembly proceedings, Aadhav said the government had maintained transparency by telecasting debates live and allowing opposition voices to be heard. He accused DMK legislators of repeatedly mocking Chief Minister Vijay for remaining silent during discussions and said the Chief Minister had responded at the appropriate stage in keeping with legislative convention.
The minister further alleged that key departments under the previous administration operated through organised corruption networks and claimed that the then Chief Minister's son and son-in-law exercised influence over 32 departments.
He also questioned the growth in assets of senior DMK leaders and demanded scrutiny of properties allegedly held by their family members and associates. He said the appropriate authorities would examine such issues and take action wherever warranted.