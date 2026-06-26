TVK dismantling DMK regime's entrenched corruption: TN Minister Aadhav

Addressing reporters here, Aadhav alleged that corruption had permeated several government departments during the previous regime and said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had put an end to such practices after assuming office.

"During the previous government, departments were allegedly earmarked for the collection of party funds. Corruption existed across sectors, including highways, registration, planning and public works. That system has now been dismantled," he said.

The minister also accused the DMK of targeting VCK for sharing power with the TVK-led alliance. "Because VCK joined hands with TVK and became part of the government, the DMK is attempting to split the party. This reflects a feudal mindset and political dominance that we will resist," he said.