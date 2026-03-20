TVK denies 'Vijay filmed crowds in his rallies for use in 'Jana Nayagan'

To a query about when the CBI investigation will be completed into the Karur stampede last year that claimed 41 lives and left several injured, Kumar said, "Only the CBI can answer".

"They will announce when the investigation ends and what they are going to do next. At any time, we are ready to cooperate with them," he said.

The CBI questioned Vijay for over seven hours at its headquarters in New Delhi on March 15 over the stampede during his rally in Karur. This was the third session of questioning for Vijay. He has been examined twice in January.