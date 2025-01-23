CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday categorically denied allegations of soliciting monetary payments from individuals seeking various positions within the party.

In a stern admonition, TVK General Secretary N Anand unequivocally stated that such unscrupulous practices will not be countenanced and that stringent disciplinary action will be taken against any functionary found culpable of accepting pecuniary inducements in exchange for positions.

As the assembly elections approach, the TVK has been in the process of appointing functionaries to various positions within the party.

However, allegations have surfaced suggesting that a whopping Rs 15 lakhs is being demanded as a precondition for holding party positions.

Furthermore, it was alleged that a WhatsApp group had been created to facilitate these transactions, with the party's General Secretary, N Anand, purportedly being a part of the group.

The TVK has vehemently denied these allegations, terming them as baseless and malicious.

"It is preposterous to suggest that the TVK is engaging in such unscrupulous practices, " said N Anand.

"We have always maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and nepotism. If anyone is found guilty of demanding or accepting monetary payments for party positions, they will face immediate disciplinary action, including expulsion from the party, " Anand told the functionaries in an indoor meeting held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur here.

TVK spokesperson S Ramesh also echoed similar sentiments, stating that the party's leader, Vijay, has consistently emphasised the importance of meritocracy and transparency in the appointment of party functionaries.

"We have never tolerated 'money for position' situations in our party, and we will continue to take stern action against those who spread false information to malign our party's reputation, " Ramesh told DT Next.