TVK denies any connection with man arrested for fraud

CHENNAI: After reports said its functionary was arrested for fraud, actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) issued a clarification stating that the man, Raja, has no connection with the party.

With reports spreading across the media stating that Raja, a functionary of the party launched by actor Vijay, was arrested by the police for allegedly forging documents under the name of a school teacher, the party’s Karur district president Mathialagan issued a clarification denying any connection with Raja, said a Thanthi TV report.

“There is no connection between Raja and the TVK. He has not been given any responsibility in the party,” the statement read.

Raja was arrested for alleged fraud for forging documents in the name of a school teacher and buying a car.

The teacher came to know about the fraud only when the finance company questioned him for not paying the loan instalments promptly.

Following this, he filed a complaint against Raja. Based on that, the police registered a case and arrested Raja, and are investigating further.