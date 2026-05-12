TVK cracks down on celebrations disrupting public, warns cadre against causing nuisance

Besides banners, cutouts, and hoardings that have started mushrooming across the State, party functionaries celebrated the birthday of a district-level leader in Thirukoilur in Villupuram with crackers blocking the main road, which put hundreds of vehicles and members of the public in hardship. The clip quickly went viral, and many, including those supporting the TVK and its leader Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urging the police to take immediately action.

Facing criticisms, the party on Tuesday directed its cadres to refrain from such activities, warning that strict action would be taken against violators. The caution from TVK came amid the appearance of banners and hoardings put up by party MLAs and supporters in several districts congratulating Chief Minister Vijay for assuming office and celebrating the party's victory. Opposition parties and social media users criticised the displays, accusing the ruling party of encouraging the same political culture it had opposed before coming to power.