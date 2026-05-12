TVK cracks down on celebrations disrupting public, warns cadre against causing nuisance

CHENNAI: After facing severe criticisms from the people for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam functionaries celebrating its Assembly election victory with huge banners and massive hoardings, reminiscent of the activities of the established political parties that it fought against, the party leadership issued a direction on Tuesday to refrain from such actions, and warned that strict action would be taken against those who continued to stage such celebrations.
Besides banners, cutouts, and hoardings that have started mushrooming across the State, party functionaries celebrated the birthday of a district-level leader in Thirukoilur in Villupuram with crackers blocking the main road, which put hundreds of vehicles and members of the public in hardship. The clip quickly went viral, and many, including those supporting the TVK and its leader Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urging the police to take immediately action.
Facing criticisms, the party on Tuesday directed its cadres to refrain from such activities, warning that strict action would be taken against violators. The caution from TVK came amid the appearance of banners and hoardings put up by party MLAs and supporters in several districts congratulating Chief Minister Vijay for assuming office and celebrating the party's victory. Opposition parties and social media users criticised the displays, accusing the ruling party of encouraging the same political culture it had opposed before coming to power.
In a statement, TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand reminded them that the party was founded with the sole objective of safeguarding the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and instructed cadres to remain conscious of the responsibility entrusted to them by the people.
"No cadre should erect banners, hoardings, or promotional displays on roads, public places, or locations that obstruct traffic or cause inconvenience to the public in connection with birthdays, family functions or celebrations," Anand said.
He also instructed party workers not to engage in any celebration that disturbs the public or disrupts normal movement.
"Strict action will be initiated against anyone who causes inconvenience to the public through banners, celebrations or any such activities," he said, adding that the direction had been issued with the approval of party president and Chief Minister Vijay.