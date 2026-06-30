TVK, Congress ministers urge TN Guv to clear pending prosecution cases against DMK leaders

Around three weeks ago, the TVK-led government had forwarded a formal request seeking the governor's approval to enable the ED to proceed against Senthilbalaji. Prosecution proposals relating to several other former ministers and also officials who were in charge during the DMK regime are also awaiting the governor's decision, sources said.

The meeting also covered other government matters, including legislative business and the issue of the Governor's role as Chancellor of State universities, which is pending before the court.

The meeting assumes significance as the government has been pressing for an early decision on prosecution proposals that have remained pending with the governor. Approval of the files is expected to clear the way for further legal proceedings in the cases.