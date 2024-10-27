CHENNAI: There are still hours left for the first State conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party launched by actor Vijay, to begin. But that has not stopped hundreds of party supporters and Vijay fans from streaming into the venue in V Salai in Vikravandi right from Sunday morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the party leaders had initially decided to open the venue only at 10 am, but were forced to advance it due to the heavy inflow of people.

There is seating facility for 50,000 people while 2,00,000 people are expected to attend TVK’s first conference.

The party has installed QR codes at the site to streamline attendees' registration and monitor participant numbers.