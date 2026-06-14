TVK committed to Anna's two-language policy, says Krishnan

TIRUCHY: TVK's Delta regional coordinator and chairman of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Ku Pa Krishnan, on Saturday said that the ruling party remains committed to the two-language policy and will strongly defend it.
Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, Krishnan said TVK continues to follow the two-language policy introduced by former Chief Minister CN Annadurai and that the party's stand was clearly articulated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the recent NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi.
He also expressed confidence that the government would fulfil its promise to provide women with monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.
Referring to the DMK's post-election assessment effort, Krishnan claimed the ruling party had attributed its defeat to its failure to gauge Vijay's popularity among the people. Drawing a parallel with the 1967 Assembly election, he said that just as Annadurai had thanked the Congress for the DMK's electoral rise, TVK too had reason to thank the DMK for contributing to the party's success.
Earlier in the day, several local AIADMK functionaries joined TVK in the presence of Krishnan.