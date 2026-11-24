“Despite the Supreme Court’s order permitting the lighting of the lamp at the deepathoon, the State government has filed a review petition instead of implementing the directive. This would hurt the sentiments of devotees. The government should act in accordance with the court’s order. Both the DMK and the TVK are following a similar approach towards temple issues,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.

Murugan also urged the State government to ensure adequate basic amenities for devotees attending the Karthigai deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai. “The government should learn from the lapses during the recent Tiruchendur temple festival,” he said.

Alleging that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated, Murugan claimed that the prevalence of narcotics had increased manifold compared with the previous regime.