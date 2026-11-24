CHENNAI: Former Union Minister and BJP leader L Murugan on Monday accused the ruling DMK and the TVK of adopting a similar approach towards temple-related issues, citing the Thiruparankundram Deepam controversy.
“Despite the Supreme Court’s order permitting the lighting of the lamp at the deepathoon, the State government has filed a review petition instead of implementing the directive. This would hurt the sentiments of devotees. The government should act in accordance with the court’s order. Both the DMK and the TVK are following a similar approach towards temple issues,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.
Murugan also urged the State government to ensure adequate basic amenities for devotees attending the Karthigai deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai. “The government should learn from the lapses during the recent Tiruchendur temple festival,” he said.
Alleging that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated, Murugan claimed that the prevalence of narcotics had increased manifold compared with the previous regime.
Joining the issue, BJP state chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said TVK was also keen on appeasing minorities, like the DMK.
Speaking to reporters at Kamalalayam, he alleged the government's move was driven by electoral considerations and an attempt to secure Muslim votes. He accused the TVK, Congress and Left parties of practising minority appeasement at the expense of Hindu religious sentiments. "Even after the Supreme Court ordered that the Deepam be lit at the hilltop pillar, the TVK government has chosen to seek a review, continuing the same communal politics practised by the DMK," he said.
Contending that lighting the lamp would not cause any disturbance among Hindus or Muslims, the BJP leader alleged that political leaders, rather than members of the two communities, were fuelling the controversy. He also accused leaders B Manickam Tagore, Thol Thirumavalavan and S Venkatesan of harbouring anti-Hindu sentiments.
Questioning M H Jawahirullah's opposition to the ritual, Narayanan criticised the government for permitting a march to the Secretariat seeking the release of those convicted in the Coimbatore bomb blast cases.
He urged the government to facilitate the ritual, alleging that Ministers Nirmalkumar and KG Arunraj were hurting Hindu sentiments for political survival.
He also accused the government of failing to maintain law and order, disputing the DGP's assessment that crime had declined in the State. Describing the Deepam as a longstanding demand of devotees, Narayanan said the government should ensure that the ritual was conducted on Karthigai Deepam.