TVK clears Election Commission hurdle; Vijay likely to break news today

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its nod to actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's registration, party sources disclosed to DT Next on Saturday.

The ECI's 'approval' comes ahead of the newly-formed party's first-ever state conference.

"Prior to announcing the party's name and Thalapathy's political entry, our general secretary N Anand-led team had approached the ECI for the formal registration of the party. Last May, we published public notices and invited the stakeholders to express objections if any regarding the party's registration," sources said, adding until June, the stakeholders including parties such as Velmurugan's Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, submitted their objections over the party's name and abbreviation to the ECI.

Further, the insiders said the confirmation of formal registration of the party has been sent to the party leadership and party president Vijay is all set to share the news with his cadres on Sunday (Sept 8).

"Thalapathy would make an announcement tomorrow around 10.30 am on the party's registration and our party's state conference," an insider said.

"The cadres and fans of the party are gearing up for a mass celebration on Sunday as the state leadership has communicated to the district functionaries to celebrate the announcement with sweets and crackers," a district-level functionary from Chengalpattu told DT Next, adding that the celebration would be a "double dhamaka" for the political announcement and the actor's movie GOAT's box-office success.

Meanwhile, the TVK has submitted its response to the queries, raised by the Villupuram district police, over the permission and police security for the state meet scheduled to be held on September 23 in V Salai village near Vikravandi.