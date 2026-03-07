TVK chief Vijay's wife seeks court's nod to continue to reside in her matrimonial home

In her affidavit, Sankgeetha said she has filed a main original petition under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, against respondent-Vijay, seeking dissolution of the marriage with him solemnised on 25.08.1999, at Chennai. She has also already sought fair and reasonable permanent alimony from Vijay.

Before filing the main petition, she said she made sincere efforts to secure a dignified and amicable dissolution of marriage by mutual consent. However, such efforts never materialised, and an amicable resolution could not be achieved.

Under such circumstances, she said: "On the contrary, the respondent, through his advocate, made it clear that the petitioner would not be permitted to reside in the matrimonial home if she chose to approach the court seeking legal separation."

However, she said she does not have any other residential accommodation commensurate with the status of the family and also disclosed that she is a British national.